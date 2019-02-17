Samsung Galaxy M30: 5 things you need to know about new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 rival

Samsung introduced a new budget smartphone series, Galaxy M, earlier this year. The new series debuted with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The company had also planned to launch a more premium Galaxy M30 with better features.

Samsung has confirmed it will launch Galaxy M30 in India on February 27. The company has already begun teasing the smartphone through its social networking channels with the hashtag #IM3XPOWERED.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will compete with Xiaomi’s top-end budget smartphones such as Mi A2 which runs on Android One and has 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. It will also take on Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 7 which is scheduled to launch in India on February 28.

Here are five things you need to know about Samsung Galaxy M30

New camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M30 will come with triple-rear camera setup which will be a first for the company’s budget smartphone series. Earlier, Samsung launched Galaxy A 7 mid-range phone with three rear cameras. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M30 will sport 13-megapixel and two 5-megapixel sensors.

Bigger battery

Just like Galaxy M20, Samsung’s new budget smartphone will feature a large 5,000mAh battery. It will be interesting to see whether M30 has a bulkier design like the M20 due to a bigger battery.

Time to get powered like never before!

Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD

Unveiling on 27th Feb.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019

Performance

The smartphone will run on Exynos 7904 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The new chipset from Samsung brings advanced features for mid-range smartphones. For instance, it supports single-camera resolution of up to 32-megapixels and up to 4K UHD at 30fps or full HD at 120fps video recording. Samsung claims its Exynos 7904 is 80% more powerful than its predecessor and can handle graphic-intensive applications such as PUBG and Fortnite easily.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 15,000. Just like other Galaxy M phones, Samsung’s new phone will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Competition

Samsung Galaxy M30 will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi A2 which is available online for Rs 13,994. Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India. Scheduled to launch on February 28, Redmi Note 7 is the company’s first phone to feature a 48-megapixel rear-camera. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India. Other competing phones include Realme 2 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 14:37 IST