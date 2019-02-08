Samsung Galaxy M30 key specs revealed, to feature three rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung’s Galaxy M series debuted with two phones – Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The South Korean giant is expected to launch another smartphone to join the budget series. Galaxy M30 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a 5,000mAh battery.

Galaxy M30 will be the most expensive smartphone from the series. There is no word on the expected pricing for the Galaxy M30 as yet. Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 retail at starting prices of Rs 7,990 and 10,990 respectively. A new leak details full specifications of the Galaxy M30.

Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.38-inch display with 2220x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone’s triple-camera setup comprises 13-megapixel (f/1.9), 5-megapixel (f/2.2) and 5-megapixel (f2.2) sensors. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Galaxy M30 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and Exynos 7904 chipset. The same specs can be found in the Galaxy M20. In terms of storage, Galaxy M30 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to feature a gradient colour design in blue and black.

Most of the specifications corroborate past leaks for the Galaxy M30. Some reports have however suggested Exynos 7885 chipset powering the smartphone. Galaxy M30 is also said to feature an Infinity-U display. Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 both flaunt the Infinity-V display. On the software front, it will most likely run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience layered on top.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to launch in India this month.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:45 IST