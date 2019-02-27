Samsung Galaxy M30 launches in India a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M30 is finally here. The third smartphone under Samsung’s rebranded budget phone series has launched a day before Xiaomi’s long-awaited 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7.

Samsung’s Galaxy M30 is the most premium in the new M series with a price tag of Rs 14,990. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage is priced at Rs 17,990. Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available in black and blue colour options. The sale starts on March 7 via Amazon India and Samsung’s official e-store.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display. It runs on Samsung experience v9.5 and is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. Galaxy M30 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a three rear camera setup. It includes a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.9 sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 123-degree viewing angle. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of the phone include dual-SIM support and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with Infinity U Super AMOLED display ( Samsung )

Galaxy M30 vs competition

Samsung Galaxy M30 will compete with Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 7 smartphone which will launch in India tomorrow. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It also sports a 48-megapixel rear camera along with 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, Redmi Note 7 features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Redmi Note 7 supports USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The latest Redmi smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:30 IST