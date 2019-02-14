Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch in India this month: Price, specifications, features

After debuting its Galaxy ‘M’ series in India last month, Samsung is now gearing up to launch Galaxy M30. This will be the third phone in the budget series after Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Galaxy M30 will start at Rs 14,990 in India, IANS reported. Samsung appears to aggressively price its upcoming smartphone in India. In comparison, Galaxy M10 starts at Rs 7,990, while the Galaxy M20 has a starting price of Rs 10,990.

The report further reveals the Galaxy M30 will be available for sale in the first week of March. Samsung hasn’t confirmed a launch for the Galaxy M30 as yet.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Galaxy M30 will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity V display. It will be powered by in-house Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung could also offer a 6GB RAM plus 128GB variant of the Galaxy M30. The smartphone will feature a triple rear-camera system at the rear. It will be houses by and a 5,000mAh battery.

The latest details on Galaxy M30 corroborate past leaks of the smartphone. Galaxy M30 is said to come with a 6.3-inch display, and pack a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The triple-camera module could comprise 13-megapixel (f/1.9), 5-megapixel (f/2.2) and 5-megapixel (f2.2) sensors.On the software front, it will most likely run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience layered on top.

Some reports have however suggested an Exynos 7885 chipset powering the smartphone. Galaxy M30 was also rumoured to feature an Infinity-U display. Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 both flaunt the Infinity-V display.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:33 IST