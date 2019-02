After Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, Samsung is gearing up to launch the M30 from its new budget series. Galaxy M30 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Samsung has been teasing its new phone for quite some time now. The company has also revealed its design and some key specifications. In terms of design, Galaxy M30 features the same waterdrop-styled notch with an edge-to-edge display. The fingerprint sensor and rear cameras are also placed the same way.

Specifications confirmed so far include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity U display. It sports a triple-camera setup with ultra wide lens. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M30 will sport 13-megapixel and two 5-megapixel sensors. Like the M20, this phone will also pack a 5,000mAh battery but with 3X fast charge.

The new #GalaxyM30 with a Triple Rear Camera, powerful 5000mAh Battery and a 16.21cm (6.4") sAMOLED Infinity U Display, is sure to level up your smartphone game. Stay tuned, unveiling on 27th Feb at 6pm. Click on https://t.co/GaEmoyOPe9 to get launch notification. #IM3XPOWERD pic.twitter.com/Pf6S7xOCUx — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 25, 2019

Under the hood, Galaxy M30 will run on Exynos 7904 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. Exynos 7904 which also powers the M20, is said to be 80% more powerful than its predecessor, and can easily handle games like PUBG and Fortnite. Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy M30 around Rs 15,000 for the base model.

Galaxy M30’s launch comes just a day ahead of the Redmi Note 7 debut in India. Redmi Note 7 comes with features like a 48-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 5,000mAh battery. Both phones are also expected to be priced around the same gap.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 09:40 IST