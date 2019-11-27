Samsung Galaxy M30 to Motorola G7 Power: Top phones with big battery life

tech

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 06:56 IST

Undoubtedly, smartphones have come a long way from charging them twice a day to lasting for over a day; and moreover, their usage nowadays is just not limited to making calls or sending texts. There is no denying the fact that to some extent, smartphones have replaced our cameras, gaming consoles, laptops, TVs and even newspaper.

So, with the extensive use of mobile phones in daily life, they must have a huge battery capacity to provide a good backup for their prolonged usage. And, nothing beats a smartphone, which can last an entire day without requiring them to be plugged again and again. So, if you are looking out for a phone with massive batteries, there are a variety of options to choose from. Hence, in order to make things simpler for you, we have narrowed down that list to only those phones, which have 5000mAh batteries. Here is a list of smartphones that are packed with huge battery capacity:

1) Motorola G7 Power (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Sporting a 5000mAh battery, G7 Power is among the most impressive smartphones from the house of Motorola. This smartphone features a 6.2-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity. Sporting 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras, the major takeaway from Motorola G7 Power is its massive 5000mAh battery, which is equipped to last an entire day.

B07NQGV37P

2) Samsung Galaxy M30 (Gradation Blue, 6+128 GB):

Samsung Galaxy M30 features a 5000mAh battery along with fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It has a 6.4-inch screen with super AMOLED FHD+ infinity display. Samsung Galaxy M30 also packs a triple rear camera (13MP + 5MP + 5MP) coupled with an ultra wide lens. This phone also has a 16MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone also offers features like portrait mode, live focus and blur control features.

B07HGMLBZ1

3) OPPO A5 2020 (Dazzling White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Packed with a 5000mAh battery, Oppo’s A5 2020 offers long working hours without requiring intermittent charging. Featuring a 6.5-inch display and 20:9 aspect ratio, this smartphone also comes packed with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The smartphone is supported by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. And, if we talk about cameras, this recently-launched smartphone comes with quad rear sensors (12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP), in addition to sporting an 8MP camera on the front side.

B07SDPJ4XJ

4) Vivo Y15 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

If you are looking for a phone, which offers a long battery life, then Vivo Y15 is one of the right choices for you. Its massive 5000mAh battery is among the main features of the smartphone. Vivo Y15 also comes with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display and a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels, an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor. The phone sports a triple rear camera (13MP + 8MP + 2MP) that is powered using artificial intelligence. It also comes with a 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

B07S6BGL1K

In conclusion, phones with good battery capacity tend to last longer and give you the power to carry out different tasks without requiring intermittent charging. So, now that you know which smartphones come with a 5000mAh battery, go ahead and pick the right one for yourself depending on your requirements.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)