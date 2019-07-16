Amazon Prime Day offers ‘lowest price ever’ on these budget smartphones

tech

Smartphones are a big highlight of Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day sale. All major brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme are offering big discounts on their smartphones. Amazon Prime Day is also offering the “lowest price ever” on select smartphones. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy M30

One of the best budget smartphones in India, Samsung Galaxy M30 is available on Amazon Prime Day for Rs 13,990, down from the original price of Rs 16,490. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Galaxy M30. You can get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model for Rs 16,990, down from the original price of Rs 19,559.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 is another excellent budget smartphone in India. You can get the 3GB and 32GB model of the phone for Rs 9,990. The 4GB RAM version of Samsung Galaxy M20 is listed at Rs 11,990. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 8,000 discount on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Even as Xiaomi Mi A2 is now one generation old, it’s still one of the best camera phones under Rs 15,000. The Android One smartphone 4GB and 64GB variant will be available for Rs 9,999. You can get Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange.

Realme U1

Realme U1 is one of the top selfie budget smartphones in India. The smartphone is available for the “lowest price ever” at Rs 8,999 on Prime Day. The discount is available on 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model of the phone.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global’s Nokia 6.1 Plus has received a major price cut on Prime Day. Nokia 6.1 Plus is available for Rs 11,999, down from the original price of Rs 18,499. The offer is available on 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. You can also get up to Rs 10,400 off on exchange.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999 after a discount of Rs 6,000. The 6GB and 64GB storage and 6GB and 128GB storage models of the phone are available at discounted prices of Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 9,999, down from the original price of Rs 13,499. The 32GB version of the phone is available for 8,999 after a discount of Rs 2,500.

