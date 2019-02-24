Samsung Galaxy M30 to Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Top premium budget phones coming to India soon

If you’re planning to buy a new budget smartphone, you may want to wait for a few weeks more. From Xiaomi to Realme, top Android companies are going to refresh their budget phone series in coming days. Samsung is also joining the race with its Galaxy M30, third phone from its newly launched M series. It is also planning to launch new premium budget A-series in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Galaxy M series debuted with M10 and M20 budget smartphones earlier this year. Galaxy M30, which will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and upcoming Redmi Note 7, is set to launch on February 27.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a triple-rear camera setup, a first for Samsung’s budget smartphone series. Galaxy M30 is expected to launch with 13-megapixel camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Other expected features of Samsung Galaxy M30 include Exynos 7904 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 15,000 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi will introduce its Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. Featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with a refreshed design featuring a gradient back with glossy finish. It has 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It also does away with the wider notch and uses a dewdrop notch on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of connectivity it supports USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It has a 4,000mAh battery.

Look at the sky, the stars are unwrapping something celestial. Witness the launch of #realme3 #PowerYourStyle live on 4th March on our official handles and be a part of the cosmic event. Find out more at https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv pic.twitter.com/gG0l0ZnBm1 — Realme (@realmemobiles) February 22, 2019

Realme 3

Realme has announced it will launch Realme 3 in India on March 4. Not much is known about the new smartphone except that it will have MediaTek processor and “diamond cut” graphic back panel. According to a few teasers, Realme 3 will feature a dual-rear camera setup. According to reports, Realme 3 will continue with aggressive specifications and price combination.

Samsung Galaxy A series

After introducing a brand new Galaxy M series of budget phones, Samsung announced a big overhaul to its Galaxy A series. The company said it’s going to introduce its premium Galaxy A series to the budget segment as well. The lowest-end Samsung Galaxy A phone will be available in India for around Rs 10,000. The premium Galaxy A series, however, will go up to Rs 50,000. Samsung is betting big on its Galaxy A series as it aims to build $4 billion brand out of it, just in India, by the end of this year.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 11:04 IST