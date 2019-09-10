Samsung Galaxy M30s: Key specifications, features of 6,000mAh battery phone revealed

tech

Samsung is working on a successor to Galaxy M30 smartphone. Called Galaxy M30s, the latest Samsung Galaxy M phone has already been listed on Amazon India. Scheduled to launch on September 18 in India, Samsung Galaxy M30s will offer a massive 6,000mAh battery. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy M30s has made an appearance on China’s TENAA certification website.

The listing reveals more key specifications of Samsung Galaxy M30s. The upcoming smartphone will come with 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch-like cutout on the front. The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 9611 and come with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It will also be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is also set to be the company’s first Galaxy M phone to sport 48-megapixel rear camera. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M30s will also have an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy M30s’ 6,000mAh battery will also be clubbed with an 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30

The new Samsung phone seems to be a big upgrade over the predecessor. Samsung Galaxy M30 is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 14,990. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup featuring a 13MP f1.9 primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP 123degree lens. On the front it has a 16MP selfie camera. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy M30 runs on Exynos 7904 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

