Samsung Galaxy M30s key specs revealed through Android device listing

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy M smartphone in India this month. Dubbed Galaxy M30s, this smartphone’s design and specifications have already been leaked ahead of its launch. The smartphone has now been spotted on Google’s Enterprise Recommended devices website.

The listing confirms Galaxy M30s and also reveals key specifications of the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch display and it will be available in two variants. It will pack 4GB of RAM and offer storage options of 64GB and 128GB. On the software front, Galaxy M30s will run on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

The Google listing also confirms Galaxy M30s will come with fingerprint support. It will however not come with support for NFC. Galaxy M30s has actually been making headlines for its battery and camera. The smartphone is said to house a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. Galaxy M30s will house a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support, according to an IANS report.

The report further states that Galaxy M30s will run on a new Exynos processor and feature a super AMOLED display. Leaked renders of Galaxy M30s show a rear fingerprint sensor, and a notched display. A slight change would be the placement of the rear cameras. The triple camera slot is redesigned to look different from its predecessor models.

In terms of pricing, Samsung will reportedly place the Galaxy M30s somewhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Like the previous models, Galaxy M30s will also be available via Amazon India. Samsung has so far launched three phones under its Galaxy M series. Galaxy M30 will most likely succeed the Galaxy M30 which starts at Rs 14,990.

Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by in-house Exynos 7904 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

