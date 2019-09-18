e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Galaxy M30s, Samsung’s 6,000mAh battery phone to launch in India today: Expected specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M30s will launch with a massive 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more. Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy M30s so far.

tech Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M30s set to be a major upgrade over Galaxy M30.
Samsung Galaxy M30s set to be a major upgrade over Galaxy M30.(Samsung)
         

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone in India today. Galaxy M30s is poised to be a major upgrade over the Galaxy M30 with specifications like a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available via Amazon India and the smartphone has already been listed on the e-commerce platform. The launch event for Galaxy M30s is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm. The company has also confirmed some features of the Galaxy M30s.

The highlight of the phone will undoubtedly be the mammoth 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M30 already offers a 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy M30s will also feature a sAMOLED display and house a triple camera setup. Samsung has redesigned the rear camera panel on the Galaxy M30s making it look a little different than the previous models.

Otherwise, Galaxy M30s continues to feature the same Infinity U display and rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will come in blue with a gradient finish according to its teaser. Samsung has also teased the triple camera with _8 sensor which is expected to be a 48-megapixel camera. Leaks also suggest the phone will come with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Galaxy M30s appears to be a major upgrade over the existing Galaxy M30. Launched earlier this year at Rs 14,990, Galaxy M30 has a 6,4-inch Full HD+ display, triple rear cameras and runs on Exynos 7904 processor. It is available with up to 4GB and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Samsung is also prepping for the launch of Galaxy M10s with a sAMOLED display. A new storage variant of Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is also slated to launch soon.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 09:37 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionBox Office ReportAlia BhattSamsung Galaxy M30sPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS JaishankarDeepika Padukone
Top News
latest news
India News
tech
don't miss