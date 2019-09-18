Galaxy M30s, Samsung’s 6,000mAh battery phone to launch in India today: Expected specs, features and more

tech

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:37 IST

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone in India today. Galaxy M30s is poised to be a major upgrade over the Galaxy M30 with specifications like a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available via Amazon India and the smartphone has already been listed on the e-commerce platform. The launch event for Galaxy M30s is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm. The company has also confirmed some features of the Galaxy M30s.

The highlight of the phone will undoubtedly be the mammoth 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M30 already offers a 5,000mAh battery. Galaxy M30s will also feature a sAMOLED display and house a triple camera setup. Samsung has redesigned the rear camera panel on the Galaxy M30s making it look a little different than the previous models.

Otherwise, Galaxy M30s continues to feature the same Infinity U display and rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will come in blue with a gradient finish according to its teaser. Samsung has also teased the triple camera with _8 sensor which is expected to be a 48-megapixel camera. Leaks also suggest the phone will come with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Galaxy M30s appears to be a major upgrade over the existing Galaxy M30. Launched earlier this year at Rs 14,990, Galaxy M30 has a 6,4-inch Full HD+ display, triple rear cameras and runs on Exynos 7904 processor. It is available with up to 4GB and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Samsung is also prepping for the launch of Galaxy M10s with a sAMOLED display. A new storage variant of Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is also slated to launch soon.

