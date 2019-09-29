Samsung Galaxy M30s to Xiaomi Mi A3: Top new phones under Rs 15,000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival

tech

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is here. During the six-day sale, Amazon is offering discounts, instant cashback, and exchange offers on a range of products. Amazon’s latest online sale also saw a number of new launches such as OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV.

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer 10% instant discount and bonus offer on purchases through SBI Credit and Debit cards. Customers will also get no cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv with offers worth Rs 300.

Among many offers, Amazon is also offering new and interesting smartphones with discounts on its Great Indian Festival. Let’s take a look these deals.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Listed as ‘incredible deal’, Samsung Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon India for Rs 13,999. Customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on the new phone. Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s is known for its massive 6,000mAh battery. It’s also the company’s one of the first smartphones to offer 48-megapixel camera.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 is the latest mid-range smartphone in India with 5,000mAh battery and triple-rear cameras. The smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 8,990 on Amazon India. The Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay balance cashback is applicable on the phone as well. Key specifications of Vivo U10 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB RAM, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3

One of the best mid-range smartphones in India, Xiaomi Mi A3 is listed on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB model. You can get the same Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Xiaomi Mi A3 is known for its stock Android experience as it is part of Android One programme. It is also one of the cheapest phones to offer 48-megapixel triple rear camera. Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A3 include HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, and 4,000mAh battery.

Others

You can also consider Realme U1, LG W30, Honor 9N, Honor 8X, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Y3, and Samsung Galaxy M10 among other budget and mid-range smartphones.

