Samsung Galaxy M30s to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, check top Amazon Great Indian sale offers on budget phones

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:41 IST

Amazon is hosting its first big online sale of the year. During the four-day ‘Great Indian Sale’, brands are offering big discounts and offers on phones across price categories. For smartphones and mobile accessories, Amazon is offering up to 40% off and exchange offers up to Rs 6,000.

Top-selling phones such as Samsung Galaxy M30s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series and Vivo U20 are available with offers during the new Amazon sale. Customers will be eligible for an instant discount of 10% on transactions made via “SBI credit cards and EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and Bajaj Finserv EMI card,” said Amazon in a release.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung is offering offers on its entire Galaxy M series range. The offers include up to 30% off on select handsets along with Amazon Pay offers and up to 6 months no-cost EMI. The latest Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon Great Indian Sale with up to Rs 3,501 off and is now available for a starting price of Rs 12,999. Some of the top features of the phone include 6,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel rear camera (triple-rear camera), and up to 4GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Listed under the “deal of the day”, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB, 64GB model. The 6GB, 128GB and 8GB, 128GB variants are available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The phone is also available with up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange and six months no-cost EMI. Some of the key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro include MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, 4,500mAh battery, and 64-megapixel rear camera (quad-camera setup).

Vivo U20

The 4GB variant of Vivo U20 is available with up to Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupon. It’s also eligible for no-cost EMI schemes. Vivo U20 4GB model is available for Rs 10,990. The 6GB variant is listed at Rs 11,990. Vivo U20 has Snapdragon 675 processor, triple rear cameras (12-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel), and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is now available for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB, 128GB variant. You can also get up to Rs 8,100 off on exchange while the EMI options start as low as Rs 706. It is also eligible for no-cost EMI. Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera. Aimed at power users, Poco F1 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, and liquid cooling system. The phone, however, is now almost two years old.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2

HMD Global’s Nokia 6.2 is listed on Amazon’s Great Indian sale with 29% off and is available for a starting price of Rs 12,499. Nokia 4.2 3GB, 32GB model is available with up to Rs 7,000 off and is available for Rs 5,999.

