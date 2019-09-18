Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: How big of an upgrade is the new phone

tech

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:06 IST

Samsung will soon launch Galaxy M30s in India today. The new smartphone will succeed the Galaxy M30, a popular mid-range Samsung phone in India. Galaxy M30s is said to be a big upgrade over the M30, especially in the battery and camera departments. Let’s compare the two Samsung smartphones.

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M30 are identical to each other. Both the phones have Infinity U, a dewdrop-like notch, on the front and edge-to-edge screen. The back design also looks very familiar with Blue colour panel with pill shaped fingerprint sensor. Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED display. The predecessor has 6.4-inch FHD+ screen.

Camera

Galaxy M30 was one of the rare mid-range Samsung phones to offer a triple-rear camera setup. The phone features 13-megapixel f1.9, 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel 123degree sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, however, is going to offer much better camera specifications. While it will still have the triple-rear camera setup, Galaxy M30s will also sport a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The camera specs will bring Galaxy M30s on par with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy M30s will bet big on the battery performance. The Amazon listing reveals the phone will be powered by a whopping 6,000mAh battery. It will also be one of the very few mid-range phones to offer battery capacity more than 4,000mAh. The phone is likely to be bundled with 18W fast charging as well. There’s no official word on the choice of processor under the hood but earlier leaks claim it will run on Exynos 9611 with up o 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30 also comes with a big 5,000mAh battery. It supports USB Type-C and is powered by in-house Exynos 7904 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 First Look

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 11:06 IST