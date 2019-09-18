Galaxy M30s, Samsung launches 6,000mAh battery phone in India: Check price, specs

tech

Samsung on Wednesday launched new Galaxy M series smartphones in India. Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s are upgrades over the existing Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M10. The new Samsung smartphones will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival from September 29.

Samsung Galaxy M30s starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Galaxy M30s will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will retail at Rs 16,999. It comes in three colour options of ‘Opal Black’, ‘Sapphire Blue’ and ‘Pearl White’.

As for the budget Galaxy M10s, it comes in one storage variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Colour options for the Galaxy M10s include ‘Stone Blue’ and ‘Piano Black’.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. The smartphone is powered by the new Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. It also comes with game booster for an enhanced gaming experience on the phone. Galaxy M30s packs a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with a 15W fast charger.

For photography, Galaxy M30s continues with the triple-camera setup but with improved sensors. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera up front for selfies with ‘selfie focus’ and in-display flash.

On the software front, Galaxy M30s runs on Android Pie with OneUI on top. Samsung also confirmed the phone will receive Android 10 upgrade soon. The phone is also Widevine L1 certified for HD support on apps like Netflix.

Samsung Galaxy M10s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10s has a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity V display. It runs on Exynos 7884B chipset paired with a 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy M10s also comes with a 15W fast charger. In the camera department, Galaxy M10s sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smatphone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Samsung has also included a fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy M10s unlike the Galaxy M10 which doesn’t have one.

Samsung Galaxy M30 new storage variant

Samsung also announced the launch of a new variant for the Galaxy M30. It will now be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

