Samsung Galaxy M31 firmware update paused after reports of smartphone bricking

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:55 IST

Samsung has reportedly paused the roll out of its latest firmware for the Galaxy M31 smartphones in India. Although the update brought April 2020 security patch onboard, it apparently resulted in the handsets being bricked as well. This was found by users soon after the update rolled out and many even vented out their anger on social media websites. Some even complained on the company’s Samsung Member app regarding this.

The issue doesn’t seem to be as widespread though as some are still able to install the update without any issues, as per the Sammobile report. The firmware version that supposedly bricked the smartphones was - M315FXXU1ATD1.

Samsung Galaxy M31 users, please DO NOT update to the April 2020 security patch. It can get your unit bricked. Same for Galaxy A70. #Samsung #GalaxyM31 #GalaxyA70 — Abdul Q. (@AndroidSaint) April 11, 2020

It is not for sure what exactly is the root cause of Galaxy M31 being bricked after the firmware version. However, as per the report this issue seems similar to what Galaxy A70 smartphone users faced after updating to the Android 10 OS version.

It is advisable to not take the risk if you haven’t downloaded the firmware version yet since bricking the device means visiting the Samsung service centre, which is not possible during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Samsung has rolled out One UI 2.1 update to its Galaxy S10 Lite with April 2020 security patch. One UI 2.1 update is available as version G770FXXU2BTD2 for the handset. This update brings a revamped UI and features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S10 Lite users should get notified when the update arrives on their phone. They can also check it manually from Settings > Software Update > Download and install.