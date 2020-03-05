Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:53 IST

Samsung’s latest smartphone, Galaxy M31, is now available in India. You can buy the smartphone online on Amazon India and Samsung.com along with introductory offers worth Rs 1,000. Samsung Galaxy M31 is available in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications, features

The two highlights of Galaxy M31 are camera and battery size. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors aboard are 5-megapixel macro lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera. The camera capabilities including 4K video recording from the rear and front cameras, super slo-motion video recording, and hyperlapse.

Talking about the second top feature of the phone, it packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone runs on in-house Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Galaxy M31 supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also houses Dolby Atmos and game booster. For software, it runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is one of the few mid-range phones to come with Widevine L1 certification for HD viewing on Prime Video and Netflix.