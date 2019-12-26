Samsung Galaxy M31 is coming soon as key specifications leak online

tech

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M smartphone. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the upcoming Samsung phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website.

Sporting model number SM-M315F, the benchmark listing reveals Android 10 out-of-the-box and 6GB RAM onboard. Samsung Galaxy M31 has scored 348 and 1,214 points on single-core and multi-core tests, indicating at mid-range phone capabilities.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on an in-house Exynos 9611 processor. Earlier reports had claimed the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

Older reports have claimed Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will join the company’s Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s smartphone. The two phones are already available in India for Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Galaxy M30s, the more recent of the two, comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. It runs on Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30s has three rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel camera.

