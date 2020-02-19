Samsung Galaxy M31 leaked press renders reveal full design, colour options

tech

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:04 IST

Samsung will launch its new Galaxy M-series smartphone next week. The Galaxy M31 has already been teased by Samsung with some key specs of the phone revealed. The smartphone has also been leaked giving us more details ahead of the launch.

Press renders of the Galaxy M31 are out giving us a good glimpse of the phone. Samsung’s teasers already show the phone but not in detail. The Galaxy M31 is seen in three colour options of black, blue and red. It has an Infinity-U display which is a U-shaped notch on top. The smartphone’s quad camera setup is also placed on the top left corner as seen in the teasers. The Galaxy M31 also has a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Talking about the confirmed specifications of the Galaxy M31, it will feature a 64-megapixel quad camera. The other three cameras will be a 5-megapixel depth sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone will also pack a 6,000mAh battery and it will feature a Super AMOLED display.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy M31 will come with an Exynos 9611 processor and it will run OneUI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also expected to launch in two variants with 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 128GB. An IANS report even revealed the price of the Galaxy M31 which is Rs 15,999. This will possibly be the cost of the base variant. The smartphone is also said to go on sale in the first week of March via retail outlets, Amazon India and Flipkart.