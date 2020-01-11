Samsung Galaxy M31 might have a macro camera like the Galaxy A51

tech

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:57 IST

Early leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 suggests that there will be no changes to the rear camera set-up to what we saw on the Galaxy M 30s. However, the panel from the camera bump that allegedly belongs to the Galaxy M31 shows an extra hole. That obviously means that the M31 is getting one more camera on the back.

The Galaxy A51 and A71 similarly gained an additional camera, specifically “a dedicated macro module”. So, it’s not highly unlikely that the new M-series smartphones might follow suit.

This macro cam aside, the Galaxy M31 is expected to keep the 48MP main and 8MP ultrawide cameras and the depth sensor too. The phone is also expected to keep the same chipset, Exynos 9611, though there are claims that it will use Snapdragon 665 instead. The choice of chipset will be region-specific.

We also know it might come with 6GB of RAM. We should learn of more specifications soon.

Rumor has it that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy M11, M21 and M41. The Galaxy M41 will have a 64MP sensor for its main camera and an Exynos 9630 chipset while the Galaxy M21 should offer a 24MP main camera and Exynos 9609 or 9610 chipset.