e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy M31 might have a macro camera like the Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy M31 might have a macro camera like the Galaxy A51

The panel from the camera bump that allegedly belongs to the Galaxy M31 shows an extra hole. That obviously means that the M31 is getting one more camera on the back.

tech Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The panel from the camera bump that allegedly belongs to the Galaxy M31 shows an extra hole. That obviously means that the M31 is getting one more camera on the back.
The panel from the camera bump that allegedly belongs to the Galaxy M31 shows an extra hole. That obviously means that the M31 is getting one more camera on the back. (REUTERS)
         

Early leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 suggests that there will be no changes to the rear camera set-up to what we saw on the Galaxy M 30s. However, the panel from the camera bump that allegedly belongs to the Galaxy M31 shows an extra hole. That obviously means that the M31 is getting one more camera on the back.

The Galaxy A51 and A71 similarly gained an additional camera, specifically “a dedicated macro module”. So, it’s not highly unlikely that the new M-series smartphones might follow suit.

This macro cam aside, the Galaxy M31 is expected to keep the 48MP main and 8MP ultrawide cameras and the depth sensor too. The phone is also expected to keep the same chipset, Exynos 9611, though there are claims that it will use Snapdragon 665 instead. The choice of chipset will be region-specific.

We also know it might come with 6GB of RAM. We should learn of more specifications soon.

Rumor has it that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy M11, M21 and M41. The Galaxy M41 will have a 64MP sensor for its main camera and an Exynos 9630 chipset while the Galaxy M21 should offer a 24MP main camera and Exynos 9609 or 9610 chipset.

tags
top news
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘You are our guest, but...’: Mamata raises CAA, NRC during meet with PM
‘You are our guest, but...’: Mamata raises CAA, NRC during meet with PM
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech