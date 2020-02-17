Samsung Galaxy M31 price, key features revealed ahead of official launch in India

tech

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:53 IST

Samsung is soon going to launch a Galaxy M30 successor in India. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the new Samsung phone is expected to launch on February 25. Ahead of the official release, Samsung Galaxy M31’s price in India has leaked.

According to an IANS report, the Galaxy M31 will be priced at Rs 15,999. This price will be for the base variant. Samsung Galaxy M31 will go on sale in the first week of the next month. The report adds the phone will be available at all leading retail stores apart from Amazon and Flipkart.The report citing sources further states that Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two RAM and storage combinations – 6GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to come with a 64-megapixel sensor in a triple-camera setup. The phone will also offer 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on an in-house Exynos 9611 processor and a big 6,000mAh battery. The phone will come with Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will succeed the Galaxy M30s smartphone which is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M30s has a 6,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. It comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India. Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models - M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s -- under the M series in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year. Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.

(with inputs from IANS)