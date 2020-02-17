e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy M31 price, key features revealed ahead of official launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 price, key features revealed ahead of official launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to come with 64-megapixel rear camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here’s what’s there to know about the Galaxy M30s successor.

tech Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M31 is coming soon (representative image)
Samsung Galaxy M31 is coming soon (representative image)(HT Photo)
         

Samsung is soon going to launch a Galaxy M30 successor in India. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the new Samsung phone is expected to launch on February 25. Ahead of the official release, Samsung Galaxy M31’s price in India has leaked.

According to an IANS report, the Galaxy M31 will be priced at Rs 15,999. This price will be for the base variant. Samsung Galaxy M31 will go on sale in the first week of the next month. The report adds the phone will be available at all leading retail stores apart from Amazon and Flipkart.The report citing sources further states that Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two RAM and storage combinations – 6GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to come with a 64-megapixel sensor in a triple-camera setup. The phone will also offer 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on an in-house Exynos 9611 processor and a big 6,000mAh battery. The phone will come with Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box.

ALSO READ: There’s a fake Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it looks exactly like the real one

Samsung Galaxy M31 will succeed the Galaxy M30s smartphone which is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M30s has a 6,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. It comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India. Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models - M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s -- under the M series in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year. Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.

(with inputs from IANS)

tags
top news
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
This ‘wearable jammer’ blocks all the microphones around you
This ‘wearable jammer’ blocks all the microphones around you
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech