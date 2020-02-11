Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery, 64MP camera to launch in India on Feb 25

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:56 IST

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a launch date. The upcoming budget smartphone from Samsung will arrive on February 25. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has already made a microsite live, revealing key specifications and features of the phone. The Galaxy M31 is also listed on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with the newer rectangular camera module on the back which appears to be a plastic panel with glossy finish. The module houses as many as four rear cameras. Samsung has already confirmed the phone will have a 64-megapixel rear camera. The rear panel also houses a pill-shaped fingerprint sensor.

In terms of display, Samsung Galaxy M31 will have a full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity U cutout. The biggest highlight of the phone is going to be the 6,000mAh battery.

B07HGJ7WM6

Samsung Galaxy M31 will succeed the company’s popular Galaxy M30s, which also has a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charge. Launched in September last year, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. The phone has as many as three rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with an Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. Other features of the phone include Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming of Netflix, physical fingerprint sensor on the back, and up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)