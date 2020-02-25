e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a quad camera setup, Exynos processor and in two storage variants.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India.
Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India.(Samsung)
         

Samsung on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in India. Galaxy M31 is the latest smartphone from the Galaxy M-series which Samsung announced around this time last year.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will retail at Rs 15,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 5 at 12:00 noon via Amazon India. It comes in two colour options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Space Black’. Amazon India will be offering no cost EMI options and0 exchange offers on the Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy M31 sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Some of its camera features include 4K video recording on the front and back, super slo-mo video recording and hyper lapse.

The Galaxy M31 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery which is one of the phone’s highlights. It also comes with Dolby Atmos support and game booster. On the software front, the Galaxy M31 runs OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. The phone also comes with Widevine L1 certification for HD viewing on Prime Video and Netflix.

