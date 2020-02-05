Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64MP camera to launch in India soon

tech

Samsung will be launching its next Galaxy M-series smartphone in India soon. The company has teased the launch of Galaxy M31 which will feature a 64-megapixel camera.

Samsung’s Galaxy M31 teaser was shared by YouTubers Geeky Ranjit and Technical Guruji on Twitter. The teaser doesn’t reveal much other than confirming Galaxy M31 and its 64-megapixel camera. The launch doesn’t come as a surprise since the smartphone was recently spotted on multiple occasions.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to come with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone could be powered by in-house Exynos 9611 process paired with up to 6GB of RAM. However, there are speculations the phone could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 instead. Rumours also suggest a quad camera setup on the Galaxy M31 with an ultra-wide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro sensor. Samsung could also launch the smartphone in three colour options of blue, black and red.

Saw this image online. Seems like Samsung is coming up with something to do with a 64MP #MegaMonster. The details & when is still a mystery. Let's see what the successor to the M30s has to offer. @SamsungIndia can you throw some light. pic.twitter.com/La7YnDnW9K — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) February 4, 2020

Samsung has more phones in the pipeline including the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41. The India launch for Galaxy M31 could be close as it is also the same time Samsung introduced the Galaxy M-series.

The Galaxy M31 would succeed the Galaxy M30s which is priced at Rs 13,999. Galaxy M30s comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera and is fulled by a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.