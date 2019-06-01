Samsung Galaxy M40 full specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung’s new smartphone, Galaxy M40 is scheduled to launch in India on June 11. Galaxy M40 will come with Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 600-series chipset and triple rear cameras. Ahead of the launch, full specifications of Galaxy M40 leaked.

A new report by Sam Mobile reveals everything about the Galaxy M40. This report also confirms what Samsung has already announced for the Galaxy M40. It’s still advised to take the latest information with a pinch of salt. Moving on to the specifications, Galaxy M40 will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display (2340 x 1080 pixels).

Galaxy M40 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung could offer more storage options for the Galaxy M40. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery which contradicts past report suggesting a 5,000mAh battery like the Galaxy M30.

The triple-camera setup will feature 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensors. For selfies, Galaxy M40 will sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone will also feature ‘Screen Technology’ where the phone’s display is used for for audio output instead of the traditional earpiece. Samsung Galaxy M40 will add more firsts to the series with the punch-hole camera design introduced on the flagship Galaxy S10 series.

With all the details out already, the only thing remaining is the price of Galaxy M40. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Galaxy M40 will be priced around Rs 20,000.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:47 IST