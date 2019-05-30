Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch: 5 things we know about the new phone

Samsung is working on a new phone under its Galaxy M lineup. Called Galaxy M40, Samsung’s new device will be the most expensive model in the lineup so far. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy M40 has already made numerous unofficial appearances. Here’s everything we know about the new Galaxy M phone.

Price

Samsung’s next Galaxy M40 is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000. According to a recent report, Galaxy M40 will launch in India with a price tag of Rs 25,000. The Galaxy M30 is available at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

Launch date

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the launch date of Galaxy M40. According to multiple reports, Samsung Galaxy M40 will launch in India on June 11.

Design, display

Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to come with a familiar glass back-like finish. On the front it will have an all-screen display with a punch-hole camera. The smartphone is expected to come with Infinity-O cutout. Galaxy M40 is rumoured to come with screen casting-like technology which allows audio output via display – similar to the technology on Vivo Nex.

Camera

The latest report on Galaxy M40 also reveals the camera specifications of the device. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple-rear camera setup featuring 32-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to run on a Qualcomm chipset unlike other Galaxy M phones which run on in-house Exynos processors. Reports suggest Galaxy M40 may run on a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. The phone will also have a 5,000mAh battery. The latest Galaxy M phone is expected to come in multiple RAM and storage variants. One of the variants will come with 6GB of RAM.

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:19 IST