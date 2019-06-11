Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today: All you need to know

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy M series smartphone later this evening. Galaxy M40 will be the fourth smartphone to join the comapny’s budget Galaxy M series.

The launch event for Galaxy M40 is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm today. Samsung will be hosting a live telecast on its YouTube channel for the launch of Galaxy M40. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon India with the first sale taking place on June 18 at 12:00 noon.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has been teasing its new product revealing some features. The highlight of Galaxy M40 will be its punch-hole ‘Infinity-O’ display as seen in the Galaxy S10 series. This makes for a bezel-less display with no presence of the notch. The smartphone will also come with a triple-camera setup at the rear.

Samsung has also revealed the Galaxy M40 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series chipset. This would be the first phone in the series to use a Snapdragon chipset instead of the in-house Exynos processor. As seen in the teasers, Galaxy M40 will house a rear fingerprint sensor.

Prior to the launch, full specifications of the Galaxy M40 were leaked. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3,500mAh battery. Galaxy M40’s triple-camera setup could feature 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Galaxy M40 will most likely sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

In terms of pricing, Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy M40 around Rs 20,000.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 16:25 IST