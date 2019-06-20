Samsung Galaxy M40 India sale: Price, specifications, deals and offers

Samsung’s latest mid-range phone, Galaxy M40, goes on sale today at 12noon via Amazon India. This is the second sale of Samsung’s most expensive Galaxy M smartphone. The latest Samsung phone is priced at Rs 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes in two gradient colour options, Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue. Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio, Airtel and Idea-Vodafone to bundle cashbacks and discounts on the phone.

Reliance Jio is giving a double data offer on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans with Galaxy M40. Vodafone and Idea users will be eligible for Rs 3,750 cashback as recharge vouchers worth Rs 75 each for up to 50 recharges. They will also receive 0.5GB additional data per day for up to 18 months.

Airtel is bundling additional 100% data offer for a period of 10 months with Samsung Galaxy M40. Users with Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans will receive 4GB data per day and 6GB data per day respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Infinity O cut-out. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Samsung Galaxy M40 houses 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. A 3,500mAh battery runs the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field of view. On the software front, Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie-based One UI. It also comes with Widevine L1 support for HD videos on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Other key features of Samsung Galaxy M40 include Dolby Atmos for better sound experience and a screen technology where it uses the display for sound instead of the earpiece.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 10:37 IST