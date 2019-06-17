Samsung Galaxy M40 India sale: Price, specifications, deals and offers

Samsung’s latest Galaxy M40 smartphone will go on sale in India on Tuesday. Priced at Rs 19,990, Samsung Galaxy M40 will be available via Amazon India starting 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy M40 will be available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options. Reliance Jio customers will be eligible for double data offer on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. Vodafone and Idea customers will be eligible for cashback worth Rs 3,750 as recharge vouchers of Rs 75 for up to 50 recharges. They will also get additional 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months.

Airtel customers will receive additional 100% data for a period of 10 months with Galaxy M40. Users with Rs 249 data plan will receive 4GB data per day (up to 560GB data over 10 months). Users with Rs 349 plan will get 6GB data per day (benefit of additional 840 GB data over 10 months).

Samsung Galaxy M40: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Infinity O cut-out. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field of view. On the software front, Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie-based One UI top. It also has Widevine L1 support for HD videos on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos for sound enhancement. Galaxy M40 comes with a ‘Screen Technology’ where it uses the display instead of the earpiece.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 17:33 IST