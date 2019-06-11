Samsung Galaxy M40 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung just launched its latest Galaxy M series smartphone. Galaxy M40 comes with many firsts in the series including an Infinity-O display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 19,990, and it will be available starting June 18 at 12:00 pm via Amazon India. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Seawater Blue’ and ‘Midnight Blue’.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is notably the most expensive phone in the series as yet. It features a punch-hole camera display like the flagship Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy M40 however doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here’s a look at the full specifications and features of Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity O display. The smartphone is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor. The same chipset also powers Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. Galaxy M40 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery which is surprisingly lower than the 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M20.

For photography, Galaxy M40 sports a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degrees field of view. The smartphone comes with features like slo-mo video recording, hyperlapse and AI portrait mode.

On the software front, Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s One UI layered on top. It also comes with Widevine L1 support for HD videos on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos for sound enhancement. Galaxy M40 also features ‘Screen Technology’ where it uses the display instead of the earpiece.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 18:31 IST