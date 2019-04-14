Samsung Galaxy M40 with Android 9 Pie spotted, could launch soon

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy M series earlier this year. The South Korean giant could be adding a new smartphone to the Galaxy M series very soon.

A new Samsung smartphone with the codename SM-M405F/DS was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. This smartphone is speculated to be Galaxy M40, the latest to join Samsung’s Galaxy M series. The Wi-Fi listing doesn’t reveal much other than that the Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie. It however does confirm that a new Galaxy M smartphone is on the way.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed or even teased the launch of a new Galaxy M smartphone as yet. But rumours suggest the new Galaxy M40 will come with a bigger display and better processor. Galaxy M30 is powered by in-house Exynos 7904 processor.

At present, there are three Galaxy M smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The upcoming Galaxy M40 is expected to come with upgrades and improvements over the Galaxy M30. Priced at Rs 14,990, Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

For photography, Galaxy M30 sports a 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 5-megapixel ultra-wide triple camera setup at the rear. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with features like live focus and blur control. It houses a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W Type-C charger.

Galaxy M40 is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB, and with another variant of 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,990.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:49 IST