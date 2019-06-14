Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Galaxy M30: How much of an upgrade is the new phone?

Samsung earlier this week introduced Galaxy M40, the most premium Galaxy M smartphone. Priced at Rs 19,990, Samsung Galaxy M40 competes with the likes of Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and other premium mid-range smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a range of improvements over the older Galaxy M phones including a brand new design. It also borrows some elements from premium Samsung phones such as punch-hole camera display. If you’re planning to buy Galaxy M40, here’s a comparison with Samsung’s another solid budget smartphone, Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Design and display: M40 is shinier

Samsung Galaxy M30 doesn’t look very different Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. The phone features unibody look and feel with glossy finish on the back. On the front it has an Infinity U display, a dewdrop-like cut-out like Realme and Xiaomi phones. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M40 has the same design fundamentals but with shinier back panel. Galaxy M40 looks and feels more premium than other Galaxy M phones. The phone has Galaxy S10-like punch-hole camera display. It also sports a 6.3-inch screen with full HD+ resolution.

Camera: More resolution on M40

Both Samsung Galaxy M40 and Galaxy M30 come with triple-rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with three rear cameras including a 32-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack ( Samsung )

Galaxy M30 offers a triple-rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel wide-angle lense. On the front it also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Clearly, the latest model has higher camera resolution. There’s also improvement in the depth sensor and wide-angle lens.

Performance

Galaxy M40 is the first Galaxy M phone to run on a Qualcomm processor. Powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset, Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD slot. Galaxy M40 houses a 3,500mAh battery.

Galaxy M30 runs on in-house Exynos 7904 processor with 4GB and 6GB RAM models. This Samsung phone, however, offers a much bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaway,

Samsung Galaxy M40 is clearly a big upgrade over the Galaxy M30 with better processor and camera resolution. Its design is also much more refined and premium. The only trade-off you’ll have to make is the smaller battery in Galaxy M40. Note that the latest Samsung phone also misses out on 3.5mm headphone jack.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 13:32 IST