Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung is stepping up its game in the budget and mid-range smartphone segments in India. Already it has launched multiple Galaxy M and Galaxy A phones at different price points. Samsung’s latest offering is Galaxy M40.

The most expensive Galaxy M phone thus far, Galaxy M40 brings some features from Samsung’s premium tier of phones. For instance, it has a punh-hole camera display, similar to the premium Galaxy S10 series.

At Rs 19,990, Samsung Galaxy M40 will compete with a range of mid-range phones, especially the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here’s a comparison between the two phones.

Display and design

As explained in our Samsung Galaxy M40 first impressions, the new phone offers a more refined design. It looks good and feels light. Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a Infinity O (punch-hole) display on the front with full HD+ resolution and 91.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is equally good looking phone with modern gradient finish. It doesn’t have the punch-hole camera display but has a notch screen. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with three rear cameras including a 32-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro relies on dual-rear camera setup but features Sony’s IMX586 sensor to offer 48-megapixel resolution. The secondary camera is a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Galaxy M40 is Samsung’s first Galaxy M phone to run on Qualcomm chipset. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD slot. Galaxy M40 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Note that Samsung’s Galaxy M40 phone doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor up to 6GB of RAM. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD slot. Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Bottomline

Samsung Galaxy M40 matches Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in many departments including the camera and performance. At Rs 19,990, Galaxy M40 is more expensive than Redmi Note 7 Pro’s top-end 6GB model which is priced at Rs 16,999.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 14:03 IST