Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity-O display to launch in India on June 11

Samsung will launch the fourth phone from its Galaxy M series on June 11. The upcoming Galaxy M40 will come with many firsts for Samsung’s budget series.

For starters, Galaxy m40 will feature Infinity-O display like the flagship Galaxy S10 series. Samsung has already teased the Galaxy M40 giving us a glimpse of how the phone will look like. The smartphone sports an all-screen display with a punch-hole camera.

The company also unveiled the Galaxy M40 will sport a triple-camera system at the rear. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel as well. Samsung is opting for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chipset on the Galaxy M40. According to report by Gadgets 360, Galaxy M40 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood.

The report also details a new feature on the Galaxy M40 called ‘Screen Technology’. Galaxy M40 uses its display for audio output instead of the traditional earpiece. This feature isn’t new but a first for a Samsung phone.

As for the rest of its specifications leaks suggest Galaxy M40 will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer up to 6GB of RAM. Galaxy M40 is also expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 making it the most expensive Galaxy M series phone so far.

Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 phones starting at Rs 7,990 and going up to Rs 17,990.

First Published: May 29, 2019 18:15 IST