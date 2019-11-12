e-paper
Samsung Galaxy M50 to launch in India on November 15: Report

Samsung Galaxy M50 will be available offline and online at the same time of the launch. Older Samsung Galaxy M phones have launched online first.

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M50 to launch in India later this month
Samsung Galaxy M50 to launch in India later this month(HT Photo)
         

Samsung is said to be working on a new Galaxy M smartphone. Dubbed as Galaxy M50, the new smartphone will reportedly launch in India on November 15. Unlike the older Galaxy M phones, Samsung’s new smartphone will arrive in the offline market at the same day it is available online, according to a 91Mobiles report.

Samsung’s new Galaxy M50 will join a long list of Galaxy M phones launched this year. As the name implies, it’s likely to be placed above Galaxy M40, which is the most expensive phone in the lineup thus far. At the moment, there’s no word on the specifications or features of the Galaxy M50.

Samsung’s recent addition to Galaxy M series was Galaxy M30s. This Samsung phone comes with a big 6,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel camera – a rare combination in the mid-range category. Galaxy M30s is available online for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Infinity U cutout. It runs on Exynos 10nm processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The 6,000mAh battery on the phone is paired with a 15W fast charger.

Galaxy M30s’ triple-rear camera setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a 16-megapixel camera up front for selfies with ‘selfie focus’ and in-display flash. The phone runs on Android Pie-based OneUI.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

