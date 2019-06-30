Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Expected specifications, features, and more

Galaxy Note 10 is the next big flagship phone from Samsung. Traditionally, Galaxy Note phones have been an extension to the S10 series phones. But with three S10 models already existing and Galaxy A series getting a big refresh, Samsung is set to revamp the Note series as well. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is set to launch in early August.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has made numerous unofficial appearances. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Note 10 Pro

Like Galaxy M and Galaxy A, Samsung is now looking to give Galaxy Note a series-like treatment. This essentially means we can expect Samsung to launch multiple variants of Galaxy Note 10. According to reports, Samsung will debut a Galaxy Note 10 Pro which will come with superior specifications and features including 5G compatibility. The phone appears to follow Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G which launched earlier this year.

New design, screen

Samsung has always delivered the best display quality on its phones, especially the premium ones. Galaxy Note 10 may keep up the tradition with higher resolution display with faster refresh rates, quite similar to what OnePlus attempted with OnePlus 7 Pro. There was no notch on Galaxy Note 9. And looks like there will be no notch on Galaxy Note 10 either. The phone, however, is expected to come with a punch-hole camera as seen on Galaxy S10 phones. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The Pro model will have a marginally bigger screen at 6.7-inch.

RIP 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung has also joined other Android players in killing 3.5mm headphone jack. The company had already removed 3.5mm headphone in its elusive Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be the first big Samsung phone to have 3.5mm headphone jack. But what will not be gone are USB Type-C port and slot for the S-Pen stylus at the base.

Incremental upgrades

Samsung’s big design change in Galaxy Note 10 includes a triple rear camera setup. There are also reports of Samsung introducing quad-camera variants of Galaxy Note 10. The S-Pen stylus is also expected to get some improvements with better remote controls.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 18:29 IST