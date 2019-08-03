Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on video reveals design, display size

tech

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to launch on August 8. Even with only a few days remaining for the launch, more details on the Galaxy Note 10 keep popping up daily. The new Samsung smartphone is now seen in a hands-on video revealing its expected design.

Posted on YouTube by Mobile Fun, the video shows dummy models of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The dummy models were received from device accessory maker, Olixar who have been using it to design the phone’s cases. The hands-on video only confirms what has been leaked so far about the Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ feature the same design but in two different sizes. In comparison to last year’s Galaxy Note 9, this year’s flagship will offer major design changes. The video shows the change in camera placement which is now vertically placed on the left side. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the rear panel either. Galaxy Note 10 series is seen with a triple-camera setup.

At the bottom panel, there’s USB Type-C port, speaker grille and S Pen. There are two antenna bands running along the bottom panel as well. One major change here would be the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 10. Unlike other brands, Samsung has been keeping the headphone jack even on its flagship devices.

According to the video, Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while Galaxy Note 10+ will have a bigger 6.8-inch screen. The new Samsung smartphone will also offer more screen room with a punch-hole display. On the Galaxy Note 10, the punch-hole camera could be placed at the centre and not the side as seen on Galaxy S10.

In addition to bringing a new ‘+’ model this time, Samsung is expected to launch one more variant of the Galaxy Note 10. A 5G model of Galaxy Note 10 is could be unveiled at the launch event. This seems plausible considering the Galaxy S10 already has a 5G variant.

More expected features on the Galaxy Note 10 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset or Exynos 9825 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

