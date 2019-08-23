Samsung Galaxy Note 10 goes on sale: Here are the best deals and offers on new premium phones

tech

Aug 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is now available for purchase in India. The latest flagship series features Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. A compact Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is available at a starting price of Rs 69,999 while Galaxy Note 10+ starts at Rs 79,999.

You can buy the phones online through Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata CLiQ, and Paytm. If you’re planning to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, here are some of the best offers and deals on the latest phones.

Samsung is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on transactions through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. A similar Rs 6,000 cashback is available through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

Samsung has also extended its bundle offer on Galaxy Note 10. Customers buy the latest flagship phones between August 23 and August 31 will get Galaxy Buds for Rs 4,999, down from the original price of Rs 9,990.

Reliance Jio consumer recharging with Rs 4,999 prepaid plan will be eligible for double data for two years. This essentially means users will get extra benefits of up to Rs 14,997.

Airtel customers can also get double data, for at least 18 months. To avail the offer, Airtel users need to recharge with Rs 249 (2GB/day) /299 (2.5GB/Day)/349 (3GB/Day) plans. The additional benefits are worth up to Rs 6,300.

Vodafone-Idea subscribers are eligible for double data for 18 months on buying the latest Galaxy Note 10 phones. To get the benefit, users need to recharge with Rs 255 plan. Postpaid customers will get the benefit through Rs 499 plan. Total additional benefits are worth up to Rs 4,600.

