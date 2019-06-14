Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11: The big three of 2019

The best from Samsung, Apple, and Google is yet to come. Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 11 series in late September while Samsung will take the lead with Galaxy Note 10 in late August. Google will follow these two in December with Pixel 4.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone 11 are set to headline the smartphone space later this year. Ahead of the official release, we already know a lot about these phones. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the next flagships.

Apple iPhone 11

Camera and performance are going to be big focus in the next iPhone upgrade. According to reports, Apple is improving the battery capacity on iPhone 11 Max up to 4,000mAh – highest ever on any iPhone. The current iPhone XS Max boasts of a 3,174mAh battery.

In the camera department, Apple is set to add new sensors including a 3D camera for better depth precision and better bokeh effects. Leaks suggest a square camera module on the rear – similar to what we’ve seen on Huawei Mate 20 and upcoming Google Pixel 4. Another big update is coming to Face ID which is expected to become more secure, faster, and reliable in lowlight conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is shaping up to be a big upgrade over the last year’s Galaxy Note 9 and the current Galaxy S10 models. Samsung is reportedly revising the overall design by making the phone physical button-free. This essentially means there’s no bump on the sides for Bixby, volume and power keys. Instead Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas to access these features. The change also means removal of 3.5mm headphone jack – a move Samsung has already made with phones like Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A8s.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with 90Hz display, just like OnePlus 7 Pro. But some rumours suggest it may come with a 60Hz panel. Galaxy Note 10 could also be Samsung’s first phone with UFS 3.0 storage which is said to be quite faster than the current storage standards. Other expected features of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 include 45W fast charging, punch-hole camera display on the front, and the latest in-house chipset processor.

Google Pixel 4

Google surprised everyone earlier this week with an early preview of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone. The first teaser revealed some interesting features in the next flagship phone. First, it’s going to look quite different than the current and older Pixel phones. The rear panel has single finish. It also houses a square camera module featuring additional camera sensors. It is worth noting Google Pixel phones have only one camera lens on the back.

Apart from additional sensors, Google Pixel 4 also does away with rear fingerprint sensor. The next flagship phone from Google will feature Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor and Android Q out-of-the-box.

Another big rumoured feature of Pixel 4 is the integration of Google’s Project Soli. In case you didn’t know, Project Soli is a new sensing technology that uses miniature radar to identify touchless gesture interactions. The sensor is capable of tracking sub-millimeter motions at high speed and accuracy. If added, Pixel 4 could support air gestures.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 12:22 IST