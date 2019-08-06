Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch Unpacked 2019 event live

tech

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:59 IST

Samsung on Thursday will host its Unpacked event in New York to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is expected to make some bold changes in its next Galaxy Note smartphone. The company is also reportedly going to launch multiple versions of Galaxy Note 10, including a Pro model.

When and where will Samsung Unpacked 2019 event take place?

Samsung will host its Unpacked on August 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in New York. This is the same venue where Samsung unveiled Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event will start at 4PM EDT (1:30AM IST).

How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2019 live?

Samsung will be live streaming the Galaxy Note 10 launch event on its official website. You can also watch the event live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. The company is also going to provide updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked 2019?

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Note 10 smartphones at its event. According to reports, Samsung will launch Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G smartphones. Ahead of the official release, leaks and rumours have revealed key features of the upcoming smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro aka Plus will come with a 6.8-inch screen with punch-hole camera. Expected key features of the phone include 4,300mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 12GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, 3,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The latest smartphone series will come with at least three rear cameras including dual 12-megapixel sensors and one 16-megapixel sensor. All three new models of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will skip 3.5mm headphone jack.

