Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Latest leak reveals display, battery specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy Note10 would feature a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and the 168 gram device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

The bigger Note10+ smartphone would house a 4,300 mAh battery, weigh 198 grams and offer a 6.8-inch (Quad High Definition) QHD+ display. The device would be offered with a base storage of 256GB and12GB RAM, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

In addition, the S-Pen for both Note10 handsets would support touchless gestures, capable of letting you do more without actually having to touch the display.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to come with the much-awaited 45W fast charging, however, the handset might ship with just a 25W charger in the box, according to leaker Ice Universe.

Even though the device would be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying extra.

Meanwhile, the company likely to skip the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and even physical keys for functions like volume and power on its upcoming Note 10 phones.

Removing the headphone jack would almost certainly result in criticism from some of those fans who have long held that Samsung’s steadfast adherence to the 3.5-mm jack is one of their big reasons for sticking with the smartphone player.

The firm is all set to launch its new Note series smartphones on August 7, with a Samsung Unpacked press conference happening in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

