Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming soon: Here’s what to expect from new flagship phone

tech

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:26 IST

Samsung is gearing up for its next big product– Galaxy Note 10. Scheduled to launch on August 7, Samsung is expected to make some bold changes to its popular phablet series. The company is expected to launch as many as three variants, dubbed as Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. Some of the top features expected from Samsung’s next flagship series are triple-rear cameras, bigger battery and 5G support.

Display

Samsung had long resisted the notch trend before it introduced its own set of display cut-outs under Infinity series. This year Samsung launched a bunch of budget and mid-range phones with Infinity cut-outs. For its premium Galaxy S10-series, Samsung introduced a punch-hole camera mechanism. According to reports, Galaxy Note 10 will be in line with S10-series and come with a punch-hole camera. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Pro could offer a much bigger screen at 6.8-inch.

AND HERE IT IS! Your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Silver and Black colour option images! Isn't the gradient just amazing? I'm so loving the design, what about you? *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10 #GalaxyNote10 #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/emW36lApaw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

Camera

Samsung earlier this year introduced 64-megapixel camera sensor for mobile phones. Said to be a step-up from Sony’s IMX586 sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor brings better image quality in lowlight conditions. The sensor features real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles for richer colours. The sensor was expected to launch Galaxy Note 10 but some leaksters claim otherwise.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

All three variants of Galaxy Note 10 are rumoured to come with at least three rear cameras. According to reports, the series will feature 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The Note 10 Pro with 5G model is expected to have at least four cameras sensors with 3D ToF as an additional sensor.

Obviously, Note10's new color "Aura Glow" is not a fixed gradient, it varies with angle/light, so don't compare it with Huawei phones, they are very different. pic.twitter.com/ERUoEowbDR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2019

Performance

Samsung’s next smartphone series will reportedly launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chip. For select markets, Samsung may introduce an upgraded version of Exynos 9820 processor. The battery capacity could be increased to 4,500mAh from Note 9’s 4,000. Samsung will bundle a 45W fast charging in the premium model of Note 10. UFS 3.0 storage could also make its way to Note 10 series with storage options ranging between 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Samsung is also expected to remove 3.5mm headphone jack on its next flagship phone.

S Pen

Galaxy Note is one of the few smartphones in the world to retain the stylus support. Last year Samsung added a bunch of new features including Bluetooth support to its S Pen. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen could bring gesture control.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 18:26 IST