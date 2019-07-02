Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date revealed: Expected specifications, features and more

Samsung has formally announced the launch date for its next big product, Galaxy Note 10. The company on Monday said it will hold its ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 7. Samsung has also posted a teaser of the event with what looks like a revamped stylus, also known as S-Pen.

Samsung is expected to make some bold changes with Galaxy Note 10. Already, there are rumours of Samsung working on multiple variants including a Pro model. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be the most premium version of the new series and may come with 5G support. It may be recalled Samsung introduced a special 5G version of its Galaxy S10 earlier this year.

Galaxy Note 10 is set to continue the legacy of the “phablet” series with a large screen and stylus support. This time around both screen and stylus are up for major upgrade. According to reports Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with a punch-hole camera. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The Pro model will have a marginally bigger screen at 6.7-inch.

The phone, however, may sacrifice the 3.5mm headphone jack. The stylus, as seen in the latest teaser, will sport a new design and come with better connectivity features. Last year with Galaxy Note 9, Samsung introduced Bluetooth-based remote control settings allowing users to access some key apps like camera.

Since it’s a premium phone from Samsung, you can expect upgrades in the camera department with possibly addition of more sensors. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the top-end Exynos processor.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:20 IST