Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know about the new flagship phone

Aug 05, 2019

Samsung is gearing up for its next big event where it will unveil Galaxy Note 10. Scheduled to launch on August 8 (1:30AM IST), Samsung is expected to unveil multiple versions of Galaxy Note 10, giving it Galaxy S10-like series treatment. Already, there are rumours of a new Galaxy Note 10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Plus aka Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Just like every year, Samsung will also introduce some new products such as Galaxy Watch Active 2 and a new Galaxy Tab 6.

Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has hinted at some new features through its official teasers. Rumours and leaks are also in full swing leaving very little to our imaginations. Let’s take a look at what we know about the latest flagship Samsung smartphone.

S Pen

Stylus has remained the marquee feature of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10. Called S Pen, the stylus has evolved over the years with smarter form factor and features. S Pen, however, saw a big upgrade last year with the addition of Bluetooth, making it a virtual remote control for Note 9. According to reports, Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen will bring motion gestures and even the ability to zoom in and out in photos or files.

Adieu headphone jack

Samsung is the latest smartphone company to ditch 3.5mm headphone jack. Interestingly enough, Samsung resisted the trend kick started by Apple (iPhone X) but of late the company has launched phones without the jack. Its yet-to-be-launched Galaxy Fold also skips 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the company’s first major phone to abandon the feature.

Better performance

Samsung will introduce Galaxy Note 10 with an upgraded processor. There will also be improvement in the battery capacity and charging capabilities. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and Exynos 9825 processors with RAM size up to 12GB. The battery size will be increased to up to 4,000mAh from 3,500mAh. Apart from wireless charging, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support 45W fast charging. The phone, however, will ship with a 25W fast charger.

Camera improvement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will be upgraded to a triple rear camera setup. The phone is expected to feature 12-megapixel primary lens coupled with 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoon. The current Galaxy Note 9 has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with usual features such as OIS, auto focus and dual-aperture.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus aka Note 10 Pro

Samsung will introduce a premium Galaxy Note 10 Plus will have superior specifications such as 4,300mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 12GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The phone will also have a larger 6.8-inch display. The basic Galaxy Note 10 is said to come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 3,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Unlike Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung’s Note 10 will not have microSD support.

