Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite goes on sale in India: Check out price, specs, and specs

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:06 IST

Samsung, last month, launched the ‘Lite’ version of its Galaxy Note 10, that is, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. The newly launched smartphone that starts at Rs 38,999 was available for pre-orders in the country on Samsung India website starting January 21. Now, the phone is finally up for sale on Samsung’s e-shoppe and the company’s retail showrooms across the country.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung is giving Rs 5,000 off to all the users who exchange their old smartphones for a new Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. This effectively brings down the price of the phone’s base variant, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, to Rs 33,999. On the other hand, customers can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone, which costs Rs 40,999, for Rs 35,999 on buying the phone using the exchange offer.

In addition to this, Samsung is also offering a no cost EMI option to the customers. Interested buyers can pay Rs 3,249 per month and get the phone using the no cost EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs

The Sumsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout which houses the smartphone’s centre-mounted selfie camera. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9810 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB. The phone is powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 190 Lite comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

As far as the colours go, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour variants.