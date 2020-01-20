e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch tomorrow: Check specs, expected price, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch tomorrow: Check specs, expected price, and more

Samsung has announced it’s going to launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India tomorrow. Check out full specifications, features, and expected price of the new smartphone.

tech Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes to India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes to India(Samsung )
         

Samsung on Monday announced it will launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India tomorrow, January 21. The smartphone is already listed on the company’s official website and Flipkart.

Samsung had introduced Galaxy Note 10 Lite along with Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this month. The smartphone is a trickled down version of the main Galaxy Note 10 which launched in India in August last year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite borrows a few design elements and key specifications of the main variant. There are a few subtle changes. For instance, the new phone has a square-like camera module on the back. Since it’s a Lite variant, it will be priced cheaper than the main version. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could launch in India for a starting price of Rs 39,990. The phone is expected to go on sale early February.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity-O cutout. The phone also comes with on-screen fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on an octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has three rear shooters including 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera with f 2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 4,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box.

