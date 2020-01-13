Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India price, pre-order details revealed

tech

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:39 IST

Samsung’s new Lite versions of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are coming to India later this month. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is already listed on Flipkart and is scheduled to launch on January 23. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly be up for pre-order starting next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions in India, reports IANS citing sources. The 6GB RAM will be priced at Rs 39,900, added the agency. Customers will be able to buy the phone across retail stores and online platforms in the first week of February.

The phone will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours.

With the launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite -- along with unveiling new flagship in the US next month -- Samsung is likely to have a formidable line-up of premium smartphones in the country this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The smartphone runs on an octa-core 64-bit processor. It comes with three 12-megapixel rear. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite’s S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support and Air Command.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ‘Ultra Wide’ and 5-megapixel ‘Macro’ sensors. The phone also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

(with inputs from IANS)