Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications, and features

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:47 IST

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for 8GB variant. Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite starts from January 21 at 2:00 PM. It will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.

Samsung is also offering an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000, bringing down the price of Note 10 Lite to Rs 33,999.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is aimed at the entry-level premium smartphone segment in India. The smartphone comes with some of the key features and design of the main Note 10, but with some minor changes. For example, Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a square-like camera module on the back, which is expected to be available on the Galaxy S20 series as well. The phone also comes with the S Pen stylus support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite be available in India in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour variants.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with S Pen stylus. ( Samsung )

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity-O cutout and 394 ppi. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on an octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. Galaxy Note10 Lite supports expandable memory up to 1 TB

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports three rear cameras including a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box.