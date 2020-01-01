e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked live images reveal these key features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked live images reveal these key features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch later this month. Here’s what the next affordable premium Samsung phone looks like.

tech Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaks again
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaks again(REUTERS)
         

Samsung will soon launch its flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20. The company is working on Lite versions of its 2018 flagship phones, Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Expected to launch later this month, key details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have leaked online, once again.

This time around, we get a look at what are said to be the first live images of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Posted by a Twitter user Mr_TechTalk, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 images reveal a flatter display with a punch-hole camera at the top center. While the cut-out design is similar to the main variant, a flatter display design is reminiscent of the older Galaxy Note phones.

On the back, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a square camera module, which is also quite similar to the setup on the new Apple iPhone 11 series. The camera lenses, however, are much smaller than Apple’s. Since it’s a Lite variant, Samsung appears to have used a plastic material but with a glossy finish.

 

ALSO READ: Samsung to showcase invisible keyboard, a screen that produces artificial sunlight

Another important detail that the live images reveal is the S-Pen. The stylus looks pretty much the same as the one available with Galaxy Note 10 phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumoured to launch at the CES 2020 alongside Galaxy S10 Lite. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone is said to run on Exynos 9810 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel sensors. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

