Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked live images reveal these key features

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:39 IST

Samsung will soon launch its flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20. The company is working on Lite versions of its 2018 flagship phones, Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Expected to launch later this month, key details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have leaked online, once again.

This time around, we get a look at what are said to be the first live images of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Posted by a Twitter user Mr_TechTalk, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 images reveal a flatter display with a punch-hole camera at the top center. While the cut-out design is similar to the main variant, a flatter display design is reminiscent of the older Galaxy Note phones.

On the back, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a square camera module, which is also quite similar to the setup on the new Apple iPhone 11 series. The camera lenses, however, are much smaller than Apple’s. Since it’s a Lite variant, Samsung appears to have used a plastic material but with a glossy finish.

Live images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pic.twitter.com/GVU2uHblZF — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) December 31, 2019

Another important detail that the live images reveal is the S-Pen. The stylus looks pretty much the same as the one available with Galaxy Note 10 phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumoured to launch at the CES 2020 alongside Galaxy S10 Lite. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone is said to run on Exynos 9810 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel sensors. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.