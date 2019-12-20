e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price leaked, expected to launch this month

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch later this month, we don’t know anything about its India launch details as yet

tech Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:48 IST
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite sometime later this month and the prices have popped up online. According to a report online that released multiple renders of the upcoming device, the price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite should be 629.99 Euros when it launches.

This price is what is expected on the Iberian Peninsula (basically in Spain and Portugal) and the chances are that it might be more expensive in other parts of Europe thanks to higher taxes and duties. For example, the same report states that it might be priced at 670 Euros in Germany for this reason.

If and when Samsung launches the phone in India, we can expect the price to be around the same, which is around Rs 53,000.

The leaked renders of the phone have shown that it will come in Black, Red and White gradient finishes. It is expected to sport a flat punch-hole display, a triple camera setup on the back and an S Pen. We don’t know much about the camera specifications yet. The S Pen on the white model was spotted with a blue finish on the renders. The S Pen is also supposed to come with Bluetooth v5.1 support and location-tracking features.

Key specifications of this device might include the Exynos 9810 SoC under the hood, 6GB RAM, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to go on sale before December 27.

